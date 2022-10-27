(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Patricia “Trick” Breedlove Barksdale, 80, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.