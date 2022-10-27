Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ to be released in January

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir now has a release date.

Harry’s memoir, titled Spare, will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, confirmed Thursday.

The publisher said the book contains “raw, unflinching honesty” and described it as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

When the book was first announced last year, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said it would be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The memoir’s title appears to be a nod to Harry’s birth order. He is the younger brother of Prince William, the heir to the British throne. Harry is fifth in line to the throne, behind William and his three children, as listed on the royal family’s official website.

Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Harry will donate proceeds from Spare to British charities.

