Report: Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton secretly welcomed first child

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, secretly gave birth to their first child, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” says the insider. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

The baby’s name, gender and date of birth have not been revealed.

The 38-year-old actress announced she was pregnant back in June at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York City. Hiddleston co-stars alongside Ashton in the film.

Hiddleston and Ashton first met when they starred in the play Betrayal back in 2019, which opened on London’s West End before heading to Broadway. They made their relationship “red carpet official” at the 2021 Tony Awards and got engaged in March of this year.

