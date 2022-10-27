Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentReport: Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton secretly welcomed first child
NewsEntertainment

Report: Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton secretly welcomed first child

staff
By staff
0
4
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, secretly gave birth to their first child, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” says the insider. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

The baby’s name, gender and date of birth have not been revealed. 

The 38-year-old actress announced she was pregnant back in June at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York City. Hiddleston co-stars alongside Ashton in the film.

Hiddleston and Ashton first met when they starred in the play Betrayal back in 2019, which opened on London’s West End before heading to Broadway. They made their relationship “red carpet official” at the 2021 Tony Awards and got engaged in March of this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Scoreboard roundup — 10/26/22
Next article
Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Lots of race traffic expected later this week
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE