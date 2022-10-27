Thursday, October 27, 2022
Texas DPS chief to give update on Uvalde shooting probe

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steven McCraw, is expected to give an update on the Uvalde shooting probe and the DPS’s internal investigation at a public safety commission meeting in Austin on Thursday.

Families of the Robb Elementary School victims are also expected to speak.

This will mark the first public update since mid-July.

Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed with an AR-15-style rifle in the May 24 massacre. Nearly 400 officers rushed to the school, but didn’t go into the classroom where the gunman was confined with his victims until over an hour later.

That slow response has led to a wide chorus of criticism for the responders. The school district’s police chief was fired, as was one of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene. A second trooper who left DPS to work for the Uvalde school system has since been terminated by the district.

Uvalde’s entire school district police force has also been suspended.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

