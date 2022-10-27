Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentUniversal Pictures head would "love" to see an all-female 'Fast and Furious'...
NewsEntertainment

Universal Pictures head would “love” to see an all-female ‘Fast and Furious’ film

staff
By staff
0
5
Rodriguez as Letty in ‘Fast 9’ – Universal

The gang from Fast and Furious has gone from swiping DVD players from box trucks in its 2001 original to literally going to space in Fast 9, but if the head of Universal Pictures has her way, they might soon shatter some glass ceilings.

With a planned 11 films in the series — not counting the hit spin-off Hobbs & Shaw — the Fast movies have always featured strong female characters, beginning with Michelle Rodriguez‘ Letty and Jordana Brewster‘s Mia, and expanding to include Gal Gadot‘s Gisele, Nathalie Emmanuel‘s Ramsay, and more recently, Charlize Theron‘s baddie Cipher and even Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw. The upcoming Fast X, coming in 2023 will also add another Oscar-winning woman to the family, Brie Larson.

In a chat with Business Insider, the chairwoman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Donna Langley, says she wants to tap all that girl power for a spin-off.

“I would love to see [an all] female Fast, the executive enthused. “So would Vin [series star and producer Vin Diesel].” Langley added, “We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Uvalde families slam Texas DPS chief, call for his resignation at ongoing public safety meeting
Next article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Moscow threatens to target US satellites
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Lots of race traffic expected later this week
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE