Thursday, October 27, 2022
Sunny and 65 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A large area of high pressure will build east and northeastward from the Ohio Valley toward New York and New England through the weekend. Simultaneously high pressure will build aloft over the region as well. By Sunday, the surface high will be in an ideal position to allow cooler air to flow southwest along the spine of the Appalachians. Meanwhile, a vigorous area of low pressure aloft will track northeast from the Southern Plains by early next week spreading rain over the developing wedge of cool air across our forecast area. Sunshine and mild temperatures today and Friday will give way to clouds, drizzle, light rain, and colder temperatures by Sunday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
