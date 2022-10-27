Ye escorted out of Skechers offices in LA after “unauthorized” visit, company says

Good Morning America

Ye made an “unauthorized” visit to the Los Angeles offices of Skechers on Wednesday in the wake of a firestorm over his antisemitic comments.

Skechers announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon that Ye — who was formerly known as Kanye West — “arrived unannounced and without invitation,” and after engaging in “unauthorized filming,” the rapper was escorted off the premises by two Skechers executives.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement said. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

Skechers is the latest brand to speak out against Ye after following antisemitic remarks he made on Twitter a few weeks ago. Adidas announced Tuesday that it was cutting ties with the rapper, after Gap ended its partnership with him last month.

Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency also announced Monday that it would no longer represent Ye, while film and television studio MRC said it would shelve a documentary on him.

