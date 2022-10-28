Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked by man with hammer; suspect shouted, ‘Where’s Nancy?’: Sources

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by a man who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday, according to her spokesperson.

The suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer when officers responded to a priority well-being check at 2:27 a.m. local time, San Francisco police said. Officers tackled the suspect and disarmed him, police said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, is in the hospital and “is expected to make a full recovery,” the speaker’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement. But two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News his injuries are “significant.”

Depape allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, law enforcement sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The suspect shouted “Where’s Nancy?” before allegedly striking Paul Pelosi, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

Depape, who was hospitalized with injuries, will be booked on charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elderly abuse, police said.

The motive is under investigation, Hammill said.

The Capitol Police, FBI and San Francisco Police Department are all involved in the investigation. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said the case will be handled locally. Charges are forthcoming but have not yet been filed, the district attorney’s office said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

President Joe Biden spoke with Nancy Pelosi Friday morning “to express his support after this horrible attack,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, “What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that he’s “horrified and disgusted” by the attack, adding, “Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reached out to Nancy Pelosi to “check in on Paul and said he’s praying for a full recovery,” according to his spokesperson.

ABC News’ Trish Turner, Pierre Thomas, Rachel Scott and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

