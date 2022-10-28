Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNewsPoliticsNancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home, suspect in custody
NewsPolitics

Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at San Francisco home, suspect in custody

staff
By staff
0
3
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by someone who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday, according to her spokesperson.

The suspect is in custody, her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi is in the hospital and “is expected to make a full recovery,” Hammill said.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, Hammill said.

The motive is under investigation, he said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘SNL’ alum Chris Redd assaulted outside NYC comedy club
Next article
Local scoreboard
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Lots of race traffic expected later this week
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Partly sunny and 61 today

Local scoreboard

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Partly sunny and 61 today

Local scoreboard

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE