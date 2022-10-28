Local scoreboard

High school football

Week #11 (Oct. 28): Halifax County at Bassett, Magna Vista at G.W. Danville and Martinsville at Patrick County.

Week #10: Martinsville beat Tunstall 48-14, Bassett beat G.W. Danville 50-43, Halifax County beat Patrick County 42-20 and Magna Vista had the week off.

College football

In college football: NC State beat Virginia Tech last night 22-21. Miami plays at UVA on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Pittsburgh is at UNC Saturday night at 8 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech next Saturday at 12:30 p.m.