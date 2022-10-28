Friday, October 28, 2022
Partly sunny and 61 today

Forecast Discussion:

A large area of surface high pressure across New England will send cool air southwest along the eastern slopes of the Appalachians through the weekend. Meanwhile, a vigorous area of low pressure in the Southern Plains will move northeast into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley over the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase today but especially Saturday. Light rain, fog, and drizzle along with chilly temperatures can be expected going into Sunday and Monday.

