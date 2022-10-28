Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Yellowstone' inspires fashion line
NewsEntertainment

‘Yellowstone’ inspires fashion line

staff
By staff
0
8
Paramount Network

If you can’t get enough of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, Lucky Brand has your number: The clothing company has launched a Yellowstone-themed fashion line.

The merchandising line includes everything from branded “in universe” T-shirts inspired by the show’s Dutton Ranch to tees emblazoned with phrases like “Never Drink and Ride a Buffalo” and “I Only Love Cowboys and Dreamers.” And “branded” is also literal in some cases, as the family’s hooked “Y” cattle brand is featured prominently in many of the offerings.

The line is priced from $50 to $199 and also includes sweatshirts, hoodies, cardigans and jeans.

Might as well giddyup to get yours in time for the season 5 debut of the hit Kevin Costner-led show on November 13.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
John Krasinski is on the run in trailer for third season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Lots of race traffic expected later this week
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE