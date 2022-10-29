Here’s the latest local news

Local Headlines

The next Powerball drawing is tonight and the jackpot is reaching record numbers.

National Weather Service

A large area of cold and dry high pressure was anchored over New England which will remain in place through early next week. Northeasterly flow around this high will persist the next few days keeping a cool maritime flow across the forecast area. Meanwhile, a vigorous area of low pressure aloft will track from the ArkLaTex region today into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley by Monday. Precipitation associated with this upper low will

overspread our area Sunday through Monday. This weather pattern will provide the area overall with a cloudy, cool, and damp weekend into early next week.

CNN

He’s the world’s richest person. And now Elon Musk owns Twitter. The 44-billion-dollar takeover deal was finalized Thursday. Musk says he wants to balance free speech with keeping with each country’s laws. ABC’s Michelle Franzen has more on day one with Musk at the helm.

In high school football: Bassett beat Halifax 35-13, Martinsville over Patrick County 42-25, Magna Vista is at G.W. Danville tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Averett University stadium.

In college football: Miami plays at UVA today at 12:30 p.m. and Pittsburgh is at UNC tonight at 8 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech next Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

With Halloween just days away .. parents of kids with food allergies know the holiday unwraps a lot of anxiety. ABC’s Morgan Norwood has some helpful information .. on how to make the trick or treating .. a little less scary:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Fire Department. Drive-thru and drop-off old prescription medicines.

Fall festival at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home, 300 Blue Ridge Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, food trucks, trunk or treat, vendors and booths.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway: practice at noon, qualifying at 12:45 p.m. driver introductions at 2:50 p.m. race begins at 3 p.m.

Region X tournament finals at the Smith River Sports Complex. Women’s soccer at 2 p.m. and men’s soccer at 4 p.m.

P&HCC at West Virginia State at 3 p.m. in men’s basketball.

Bonez and Booz at the Virginia Museum of Natural History 4-10 p.m.

Magna Vista at G.W. Danville, 7 p.m. at Averett University.

Kyle Petty will be uptown at Roosky’s talking about his new book, Swerve or Die shortly after the Dead On Tools race is over.