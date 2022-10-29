Community Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 29

DEA National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Fire Department. Drive-thru and drop-off old prescription medicines.

Fall festival at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home, 300 Blue Ridge Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, food trucks, trunk or treat, vendors and booths.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway: practice at noon, qualifying at 12:45 p.m. driver introductions at 2:50 p.m. race begins at 3 p.m.

Region X tournament finals at the Smith River Sports Complex. Women’s soccer at 2 p.m. and men’s soccer at 4 p.m.

P&HCC at West Virginia State at 3 p.m. in men’s basketball.

Bonez and Booz at the Virginia Museum of Natural History 4-10 p.m.

Magna Vista at G.W. Danville, 7 p.m. at Averett University.

Kyle Petty will be uptown at Roosky’s talking about his new book, Swerve or Die shortly after the Dead On Tools race is over.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway: red carpet walk at 1:25 p.m., driver introductions at 1:35 p.m. and racing at 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Stuart Spooktacular from 5:30-8 p.m. on Main Street. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Halloween Haunted House at Bassett Train Depot Event Center from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Henry County School Board School Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Nov. 4

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts, Admission Free.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Horsepasture District Community meeting 6-7 p.m. with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan and County Administrator Dale Wagoner, Sheriff Lane Perry and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building.

Thursday, Nov. 17

A Beautifully Broken Virginia, 6:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Come experience a unique photographic journey through the beautifully decaying rural places within our state with which so many Virginians have become fascinated.

Saturday, Nov. 19

The Wild Ponies with Doug and Telisha Williams will perform at the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.