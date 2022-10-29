(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituary briefs

Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, died Friday. Services will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Gloria Carter, 81, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Larry Hodge, 61, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.