(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituaries are updated online as they are received.
Obituary briefs
Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, died Friday. Services will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.
Gloria Carter, 81, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.
Larry Hodge, 61, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.
10/26/1926
- 10/28/2022
10/26/1926 - 10/28/2022
Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Bright Leaf Place in Danville, VA. He was born October 26, 1926 in Henry County, VA to the late Thomas Edgar Amos and E...
01/28/1956
- 10/26/2022
01/28/1956 - 10/26/2022
Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk, 66, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 28, 1956 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Thomas M. ...
02/11/1928
- 10/25/2022
02/11/1928 - 10/25/2022
Frances Jewell Davis, 94, of Martinsville, died peacefully on October 25, 2022, at her home in the Rich Acres Community of Martinsville. She was born on Jewell Ridge, in Richlands, Tazewell County, V...
04/26/1937
- 10/24/2022
04/26/1937 - 10/24/2022
Phillip Morris Greene, 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born April 26, 1937 in Danville, to the late John Greene and Hattie Forbes Greene...
01/07/1986
- 10/24/2022
01/07/1986 - 10/24/2022
Maria Gabriela Viveiros, 36, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born January 7, 1986, in San Diego, California, to Gabriela Brooks and Israel Sotelo. She enjoy...
12/04/1945
- 10/22/2022
12/04/1945 - 10/22/2022
Goldie Alberta Rumley, 76, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born December 4, 1945 in Spencer, Virginia to the late John Harden Ruml...
04/06/1947
- 10/22/2022
04/06/1947 - 10/22/2022
Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross, 75, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1947, in Bassett, to the late Posey Ross and Mayomie Stanley Ross. In ad...
06/05/1959
- 10/21/2022
06/05/1959 - 10/21/2022
Lorenzo Jerome Hairston, 63, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was born June 5, 1959, to Christine Reynolds Hairston and the late Lem K. Hair...
03/04/1956
- 10/20/2022
03/04/1956 - 10/20/2022
Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr., 66, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. He was born March 4, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Ralph ...
12/23/1922
- 10/23/2022
12/23/1922 - 10/23/2022
Douglas Mark Anthony of 145 Cherward Street, Collinsville, Virginia died exactly two months short of his 100th birthday on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Stella, Patrick County on December ...
James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady, 85, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Surry County, N.C. on November 19, 1936 to the late Raymond R. Cassady and Sallie ...
03/03/1960
- 10/23/2022
03/03/1960 - 10/23/2022
John Keith Bocock, 62, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 3, 1960, in Patrick County to the late Reverend James and Cleo Bocock. In additio...
04/11/1940
- 10/23/2022
04/11/1940 - 10/23/2022
William Wayne Young, 82, of Figsboro, VA passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 11, 1940, in Franklin County, VA to the late James William (Mellin) Young and Irene ...
08/18/2014
- 10/20/2022
08/18/2014 - 10/20/2022
AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons, 8 years old, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born August 18, 2014 in Martinsville, to Alexander Gammon...
10/23/1951
- 10/19/2022
10/23/1951 - 10/19/2022
Kathy Eileen Bledsoe, 70, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health & Rehab. She was born October 23, 1951 in Providence, North Carolina, to the late James Monroe...
10/10/1957
- 10/19/2022
10/10/1957 - 10/19/2022
Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton, 65, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born October 10, 1957, in Spencer, Virginia, to the lat...
01/31/1970
- 10/17/2022
01/31/1970 - 10/17/2022
Ernest Lucas, Jr., 52, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born January 31, 1970 in Maryland, to Doris Fields Lucas and the late Ernest...
06/03/1948
- 10/19/2022
06/03/1948 - 10/19/2022
William Curtis Hall, Jr., 74, of Axton, VA passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born June 3, 1948 in Danville, VA to the late Gwen Hall and William C. Hall, Sr. In addition to his parents, ...
James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady, 85, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Surry County, N.C. on November 19, 1936 to the late Raymond R. Cassady and Sallie ...
08/11/1949
- 10/20/2022
08/11/1949 - 10/20/2022
James Ernie Hundley 73, of Martinsville passed away on October 20, 2022 at Sovah of Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on August 11, 1949 the son of the late Morton Elbridge Hundley and the late A...
05/14/1934
- 10/18/2022
05/14/1934 - 10/18/2022
Estelle Willard, 88, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 14, 1934, in Martinsville to the late John Witt and the late Neacy Spencer Witt. In additi...
11/05/1976
- 10/03/2022
11/05/1976 - 10/03/2022
Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...
05/11/1969
- 10/15/2022
05/11/1969 - 10/15/2022
Brenda Lee Hairston, 53, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home. She was born May 11, 1969, in Martinsville, to the late Lawrence Martin and Ora Bell Hairston Martin. She ...
02/05/1943
- 10/14/2022
02/05/1943 - 10/14/2022
Frank Edward Grant was born February 5, 1943, in Henry County, Virginia to the late Howard Grant and the late Maggie Jones Grant. He departed his life on October 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by...
Born 06/21/1950
Born 06/21/1950
Donna S. Ferguson, age 72, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otha Taylor, Sr. and Mary Eileen Taylor. Donna was employed by Fieldcrest Cannon and Mono...