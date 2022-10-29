Mostly sunny and 62 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A large area of cold and dry high pressure was anchored over New England which will remain in place through early next week. Northeasterly flow around this high will persist the next few days keeping a cool maritime flow across the forecast area. Meanwhile, a vigorous area of low pressure aloft will track from the ArkLaTex region today into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley by Monday. Precipitation associated with this upper low will

overspread our area Sunday through Monday. This weather pattern will provide the area overall with a cloudy, cool, and damp weekend into early next week.

