Saturday, October 29, 2022
Mostly sunny and 62 today

staff
By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A large area of cold and dry high pressure was anchored over New England which will remain in place through early next week. Northeasterly flow around this high will persist the next few days keeping a cool maritime flow across the forecast area. Meanwhile, a vigorous area of low pressure aloft will track from the ArkLaTex region today into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley by Monday. Precipitation associated with this upper low will
overspread our area Sunday through Monday. This weather pattern will provide the area overall with a cloudy, cool, and damp weekend into early next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

