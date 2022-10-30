Here’s the latest local news

Local Headlines

A suspect has been identified in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall. Police there say they have identified Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, as the suspect in the shooting death of Tyshaun Dawshawn King, 26. The shooting occurred Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. inside of Hibbett Sports. Police say they are still searching for Pinckney, who is being charged with second degree murder. King was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital. Anyone who has information on the shooting incident is asked to notify the authorities.

Ahead of the midterms, pocketbook issues are top of mind for Americans. ABC’s Lionel Moise (moy-eez) reports. Optional tag: The ABC News/Ipsos poll was taken October 28th and 29th in English and Spanish, among 729 adults. Results can be off 3.9 percentage points plus or minus.

High pressure will stay situated across the mid-Atlantic and New England today while low pressure moves from Arkansas into Illinois through Monday morning. The high shifts offshore Monday as the storm system pushes across the Ohio Valley and southeast U.S. bring showers to the area. The system will be offshore Tuesday with high pressure building midweek.

An alert about a shortage of one form of antibiotic. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

Hospitals are feeling the strain amid the highest level of hospitalization for the flu in more than a decade along with a growing number of pediatric patients being admitted with respiratory viruses. ABC’s Phil Lipof has more from New York:

In high school football: Magna Vista beat G. W. Danville in overtime 27-26, Bassett beat Halifax 35-13 and it was Martinsville over Patrick County 42-25. Bassett is at Martinsville and Patrick County is at Magna Vista this Friday for the final game of the regular season.

In college football: UNC beat Pittsburgh 42-24 and Miami beat UVA 14-12. UNC plays at UVA and Georgia Tech is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway: red carpet walk at 1:25 p.m., driver introductions at 1:35 p.m. and racing at 2 p.m.