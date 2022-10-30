Sunday, October 30, 2022
HomeNewsWorldDozens killed after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river in India
NewsWorld

Dozens killed after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river in India

staff
By staff
0
12
Twitter/@NarendraModi

(MORBI, India) — Dozens of people have died after a cable bridge carrying hundreds of people collapsed into a river in India, according to officials.

At least 91 people were killed after the bridge collapsed Sunday evening over the Machchu River in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to state officials.

Several people were injured and trapped underneath the bridge after the accident, leaving officials to fear that the death count could increase.

The collapse occurred in Morbi, about 125 miles from the state capital of west Ahmedabad. The bridge had just reopened after undergoing renovation four days ago and could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, local officials said.

It is unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Sunday that he is “deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi.”

Rescue operations are “in full swing,” and assistance is being provided to those affected, Modi wrote.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rick Scott: Paul Pelosi assault is ‘despicable’ and ‘unacceptable’
Next article
Antisemitic message referencing Kanye West displayed outside Florida v. Georgia football game
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Here’s the latest local news
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE