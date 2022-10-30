Sunday, October 30, 2022
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs 

Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, died Friday. Services will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Oliver Daryl Thompson

02/17/1966

- 10/27/2022

Oliver Daryl Thompson
Oliver Daryl Thompson

02/17/1966 - 10/27/2022

Oliver Daryl Thompson, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1966, in Stuart, Virginia, to the late Houston Thompson and Pansy Lucado ...

Larry Hodge

12/03/1960

- 10/27/2022

Larry Hodge
Larry Hodge

12/03/1960 - 10/27/2022

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Larry Hodge, 61, of Yorkshire Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born December 3, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Harry...

Clarence “Cleve” Holland

11/25/1951

- 10/24/2022

Clarence “Cleve” Holland
Clarence “Cleve” Holland

11/25/1951 - 10/24/2022

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Deacon Clarence “Cleve” Holland, 70 of Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. Born November 25, 1951, in ...

Robert “Hunter” Agee

04/14/1994

- 10/26/2022

Robert “Hunter” Agee
Robert “Hunter” Agee

04/14/1994 - 10/26/2022

Robert “Hunter” Agee, 28, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1994, in Martinsville to Robert Alan Agee and Tina Lee Myers Agee. Hun...

Edward Lee Amos

10/26/1926

- 10/28/2022

Edward Lee Amos
Edward Lee Amos

10/26/1926 - 10/28/2022

Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Bright Leaf Place in Danville, VA. He was born October 26, 1926 in Henry County, VA to the late Thomas Edgar Amos and E...

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk

01/28/1956

- 10/26/2022

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk
Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk

01/28/1956 - 10/26/2022

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk, 66, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 28, 1956 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Thomas M. ...

Frances Jewell Davis

02/11/1928

- 10/25/2022

Frances Jewell Davis
Frances Jewell Davis

02/11/1928 - 10/25/2022

Frances Jewell Davis, 94, of Martinsville, died peacefully on October 25, 2022, at her home in the Rich Acres Community of Martinsville. She was born on Jewell Ridge, in Richlands, Tazewell County, V...

Phillip Morris Greene

04/26/1937

- 10/24/2022

Phillip Morris Greene
Phillip Morris Greene

04/26/1937 - 10/24/2022

Phillip Morris Greene, 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born April 26, 1937 in Danville, to the late John Greene and Hattie Forbes Greene...

Maria Gabriela Viveiros

01/07/1986

- 10/24/2022

Maria Gabriela Viveiros
Maria Gabriela Viveiros

01/07/1986 - 10/24/2022

Maria Gabriela Viveiros, 36, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born January 7, 1986, in San Diego, California, to Gabriela Brooks and Israel Sotelo. She enjoy...

Goldie Alberta Rumley

12/04/1945

- 10/22/2022

Goldie Alberta Rumley
Goldie Alberta Rumley

12/04/1945 - 10/22/2022

Goldie Alberta Rumley, 76, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born December 4, 1945 in Spencer, Virginia to the late John Harden Ruml...

Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross

04/06/1947

- 10/22/2022

Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross
Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross

04/06/1947 - 10/22/2022

Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross, 75, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1947, in Bassett, to the late Posey Ross and Mayomie Stanley Ross. In ad...

Lorenzo Jerome Hairston

06/05/1959

- 10/21/2022

Lorenzo Jerome Hairston
Lorenzo Jerome Hairston

06/05/1959 - 10/21/2022

Lorenzo Jerome Hairston, 63, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was born June 5, 1959, to Christine Reynolds Hairston and the late Lem K. Hair...

Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr.

03/04/1956

- 10/20/2022

Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr.
Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr.

03/04/1956 - 10/20/2022

Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr., 66, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. He was born March 4, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Ralph ...

Douglas Mark Anthony

12/23/1922

- 10/23/2022

Douglas Mark Anthony
Douglas Mark Anthony

12/23/1922 - 10/23/2022

Douglas Mark Anthony of 145 Cherward Street, Collinsville, Virginia died exactly two months short of his 100th birthday on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Stella, Patrick County on December ...

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady

11/19/1936

- 10/20/2022

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady
James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady

11/19/1936 - 10/20/2022

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady, 85, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Surry County, N.C. on November 19, 1936 to the late Raymond R. Cassady and Sallie ...

John Keith Bocock

03/03/1960

- 10/23/2022

John Keith Bocock
John Keith Bocock

03/03/1960 - 10/23/2022

John Keith Bocock, 62, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 3, 1960, in Patrick County to the late Reverend James and Cleo Bocock. In additio...

William William Young

04/11/1940

- 10/23/2022

William William Young
William William Young

04/11/1940 - 10/23/2022

William Wayne Young, 82, of Figsboro, VA passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 11, 1940, in Franklin County, VA to the late James William (Mellin) Young and Irene ...

AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons

08/18/2014

- 10/20/2022

AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons
AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons

08/18/2014 - 10/20/2022

AnnaLeigh Scarlet Gammons, 8 years old, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born August 18, 2014 in Martinsville, to Alexander Gammon...

Kathy Eileen Bledsoe

10/23/1951

- 10/19/2022

Kathy Eileen Bledsoe
Kathy Eileen Bledsoe

10/23/1951 - 10/19/2022

Kathy Eileen Bledsoe, 70, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health & Rehab. She was born October 23, 1951 in Providence, North Carolina, to the late James Monroe...

Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton

10/10/1957

- 10/19/2022

Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton
Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton

10/10/1957 - 10/19/2022

Marilyn Marie “Molly” Dodson Braxton, 65, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born October 10, 1957, in Spencer, Virginia, to the lat...

Ernest Lucas, Jr.

01/31/1970

- 10/17/2022

Ernest Lucas, Jr.
Ernest Lucas, Jr.

01/31/1970 - 10/17/2022

Ernest Lucas, Jr., 52, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born January 31, 1970 in Maryland, to Doris Fields Lucas and the late Ernest...

William Curtis Hall, Jr.

06/03/1948

- 10/19/2022

William Curtis Hall, Jr.
William Curtis Hall, Jr.

06/03/1948 - 10/19/2022

William Curtis Hall, Jr., 74, of Axton, VA passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born June 3, 1948 in Danville, VA to the late Gwen Hall and William C. Hall, Sr. In addition to his parents, ...

James Ernie Hundley

08/11/1949

- 10/20/2022

James Ernie Hundley
James Ernie Hundley

08/11/1949 - 10/20/2022

James Ernie Hundley 73, of Martinsville passed away on October 20, 2022 at Sovah of Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on August 11, 1949 the son of the late Morton Elbridge Hundley and the late A...

Estelle Willard

05/14/1934

- 10/18/2022

Estelle Willard
Estelle Willard

05/14/1934 - 10/18/2022

Estelle Willard, 88, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 14, 1934, in Martinsville to the late John Witt and the late Neacy Spencer Witt. In additi...

