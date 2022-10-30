Local scoreboard

High school football

Week #11: Magna Vista beat G. W. Danville in overtime 27-26, Bassett beat Halifax 35-13 and it was Martinsville over Patrick County 42-25. Bassett is at Martinsville and Patrick County is at Magna Vista this Friday for the final game of the regular season.

Week #12 (Nov. 4): Bassett at Martinsville and Patrick County at Magna Vista.

College football

In college football: UNC beat Pittsburgh 42-24 and Miami beat UVA 14-12. UNC plays at UVA and Georgia Tech is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.