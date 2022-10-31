Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Black Adam' repeats at #1 with $27.7 million box office weekend
NewsEntertainment

‘Black Adam’ repeats at #1 with $27.7 million box office weekend

staff
By staff
0
5
Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam topped the box office for a second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.7 million for a two-week domestic gross of $111 million. Add that to the superhero film’s international numbers, and its worldwide tally is up to $250 million.

The romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise hung on to second place with an estimated $10 million, bringing its two-week North American total to $33.7 million.

This weekend’s new entry, the horror flick Prey for the Devil, settled for a third-place debut, scaring up an estimated $7 million.

Smile continued an impressive box office run, posting an estimated $5 million and raising its five-week domestic tally to $92.4 million.

The news wasn’t as good for Halloween Ends, which rounded out the top five an estimated $3.8 million. That brings its three-week domestic gross to just $60.3 million. Globally, the horror film has grabbed $94.7 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
In Brief: ‘Encanto’ going live, and more
Next article
Trump Organization criminal trial opening statements begin Monday
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Here’s the latest local news
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE