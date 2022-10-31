Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Crystal Lake': 'Friday the 13th' getting a prequel series
NewsEntertainment

‘Crystal Lake’: ‘Friday the 13th’ getting a prequel series

staff
By staff
0
7

Peacock chose Halloween to announce it is crafting one of most famous scary movies of all time into series form. Crystal Lake will be a prequel series set around the titular stalking grounds of that hockey mask-wearing killer, Jason Voorhees.

Bryan Fuller, who produced NBC’s Hannibal prequel series, is calling the shots on the show. In a statement, he enthused, “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since.” He said he’s “thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake.”

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted, “Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to take the lead in Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’ series
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Here’s the latest local news
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE