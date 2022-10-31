Delphi murders live updates: Suspect arrested

amphotora/Getty Images

(DELPHI, Ind.) — A Delphi, Indiana, man, Richard Allen, has been arrested for the 2017 murders of eighth graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a news conference Monday.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed in the middle of the day on Feb. 13, 2017.

The shocking slayings cast fear across the small Indiana town and garnered national intrigue.

This marks the first time a suspect has been named in the mysterious double murder.

Police still ask anyone with information to submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Oct 31, 10:22 AM EDT

Suspect enters not guilty plea

The man charged with the girls’ murders, Richard Allen, had his initial hearing and entered a not guilty plea, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.

He’s being held without bond and is set to return to court in January, he said.

“Per the court order, we cannot talk about the evidence that’s in the probable cause” affidavit, McLeland said.

The prosecutor would not say when Allen became a suspect or if he knew Abby or Libby.

McLeland said it’s “concerning” to him that Allen is a local Delphi resident. He called the arrest a “step in the right direction.”

Oct 31, 10:13 AM EDT

Police ask for more tips

In the wake of the arrest, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “Peace came over me — and I didn’t expect that to happen.”

He said in a message to the families that he hopes they “have found some peace in this complicated world.”

Carter urged the public to “please continue offering tips,” as the investigation is ongoing.

Oct 31, 10:08 AM EDT

Man arrested in Delphi murders

A Delphi, Indiana, man, Richard Allen, has been arrested for the 2017 murders of eighth graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a news conference Monday.

The 50-year-old was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of murder, Carter said.

If anyone else was involved, that person will be held accountable, Carter vowed.

Carter said “today is not a day to celebrate,” but called the arrest a “major step.”

“This investigation is far from complete,” Carter said.

The probable cause affidavit has been sealed, Carter said.

“The time will come when additional details can be released,” Carter added.

Oct 31, 5:57 AM EDT

The video, recording and sketch

In 2017, authorities released a grainy image of the suspect, who they say was on the trail the day the girls went missing. In 2019, police released a brief video clip — footage taken from Libby’s phone — showing a grainy image of the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

Police also publicized the suspect’s voice — a recording of him saying “guys … down the hill” — which was recovered from Libby’s phone.

Authorities in 2019 released a new suspect sketch that officials said was based on a witness’ recollection of what he or she saw.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.