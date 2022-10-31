Henry Cavill bows out of Netflix’s ‘﻿The Witcher’, ﻿Liam Hemsworth takes the reins

Netflix

Netflix’s The Witcher is going to look a little different come season four, with the streamer announcing that Liam Hemsworth will be taking over Henry Cavill‘s titular role as Geralt of Rivia.

Taking to Instagram, Cavill, 39, who’s led the series for three seasons, announced, “Some news to share from The Continent.”

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he wrote, along with an image of the series’ signature sigil. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” Cavil concluded.

Sharing the same image, Hemsworth, 32, wrote in part that he was “over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

Cavill didn’t share why he’s stepping away from the role, but he announced a week ago that he’s returning to the role of Superman on the big screen, after last playing him in 2017’s Justice League.

The Witcher season three is expected to hit Netflix in summer 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.