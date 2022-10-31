In Brief: ‘Encanto’ going live, and more

Disney+ is adding ﻿Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl﻿ to its platform on December 28. The original special will begin with a special introduction by co-creator ﻿Lin-Manuel Miranda,﻿ as well as the animated film’s original voice cast, which will reunite at the Hollywood Bowl to perform songs from the film. The stage will be transformed to look like the Madrigal home known as “Casita,” for this show-stopping concert event. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Actress Shelley Duvall, best know for her work with filmmakers like Robert Altman, Woody Allen and Stanley Kubrick on movies including Nashville, Annie Hall and The Shining, is set to make her first big-screen appearance in 20 years in The Forest Hills, according to Deadline. The horror-thriller, per the outlet, follows “a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions, after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains.” Duvall will reportedly play the mother of the mentally and emotionally disturbed Rico, played by Chiko Mendez, who serves as his inner voice. Duvall announced her retirement from acting in 2002, later resurfacing on Dr. Phil, where she opened up about battling mental illness…

Variety reports Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard in Jon M. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, tells the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. The Wicked movies are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025…

CBS’ The Real Love Boat is setting sail for the company’s streaming service, Paramount+, according to Deadline. It’s the latest CBS show to move to the streamer, joining SEAL Team and Evil, which made the move last year. The reality dating competition series, patterned after the hit 1970s scripted series that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting, “brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love,” according to CBS. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles…test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.” The winning couple takes home a cash prize, plus a once-in-a-lifetime Princess Cruise…

