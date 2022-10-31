Matthew Perry hopes his memoir will ‘help a lot of people’ battling addiction

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Matthew Perry lays bare his struggle with addiction in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and told ABC News’ Good Morning America he “can’t wait” for people to read it.

“It’s really exciting that people will read this story and it will hopefully help a lot of people,” the actor said of the memoir, which is out Nov. 1.

In his book, Perry opens up about battling and overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse. He said he hopes speaking out changes people’s perceptions of those experiencing addiction.

“There’s a stigma attached to it, and that’s got to end,” he said, noting that the disease “doesn’t care where it goes.”

“… Hopefully me telling my story will help that stigma end,” he added.

Perry said the book “just all poured out of me” and called writing it a “gratifying experience,” but one that forced him to look inside.

“It came easily to write it, but then I had to read it for [the audio version], and that was really hard,” he said.

These days, Perry is finding meaning by channeling his past into helping others fight back against addiction as a sponsor.

“What’s interesting about it is I’ve stood on a stage helping 100,000 people at the same time, but I get the same juice, I get the same thing, from helping one person,” he said.

Perry said he hopes his Friends co-stars read his book, revealing that he’s “gotten some really nice texts from a few” of them already.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with addiction, confidential and free help is available at: FindTreatment.gov, the SAMHSA National Helpline at 800-662-4357, or for immediate help in a crisis situation, call or text the national crisis lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.