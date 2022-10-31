‘She-Hulk’ star Tim Roth loses son to rare cancer

Tim Roth and wife Nikki Butler – Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tim Roth, who was recently seen in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is mourning the loss of his 25-year-old son, Cormack.

Cormack Roth, a musician and composer, had gone public with his battle with stage 3 germ cell cancer nearly a year ago, noting on Instagram that choriocarcinoma “is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.”

He added, “It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it.” He also noted the disease “hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet.”

In a statement, Tim Roth and his wife, Nikki, and their surviving son, Hunter, described Cormack as “a wild and electric ball of energy” whose “spirit was filled with light and goodness.”

According to Variety, the statement continued, “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

