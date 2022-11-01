Tuesday, November 1, 2022
2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey; gunman still at large

By staff
WABC

(NEWARK, N.J.) — A gunman is at large after two police officers were shot while serving a search warrant in Newark, New Jersey, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The officers are in the hospital in stable condition, the sources said.

Police are still searching for the gunman, who appears to have fired from an elevated location, likely a window, the sources said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, “I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark. I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

