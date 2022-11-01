Fire victim identified

Local Headlines

405 Forest Street

The remains found in the structure fire on October 14 at 405 Forest St. Martinsville have been positively identified as Rita Cox Sands, 79-years-old, per the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. Officials are still awaiting an official autopsy report showing cause and manner of death. Burn patterns along with other evidence supports that the fire was accidental and originated within the occupant’s bedroom located in the rear of the home. Fire investigators located an electrical outlet in the fire debris that showed evidence of an unspecified failure involving the receptacle being overloaded. The fire spread from the outlet to adjacent wood, furniture, and ultimately the rest of the structure.

Christian Isiah Pinckney

A release this morning confirmed police have arrested 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney for the murder of 26-year-old Tyshais Dashawn King at the Hibbet Sports store in the Danville Mall shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was arrested in Burlington, North Carolina without incident. Police say their investigation shows a man shot a customer in the store and ran on foot. King was taken to the hospital by rescue but died.

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.

Pfizer says it has developed a vaccine for pregnant women that would help their babies battle RSV. According to preliminary data, the vaccine is 82 percent effective in protecting newborn babies from severe illness from RSV. It’s now in the process of getting approval from federal regulators. ABC’s Erielle Reshef says respiratory illnesses are creating a major crunch in hospitals across the US.

Low pressure moves off the coast today. High pressure will gradually build across the region for the remainder of the week bringing dry and mild conditions.

As predicted, “Black Friday” shopping deals have arrived early this year. And some of the discounts are deep. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports experts have some strategies for the holiday-sales season

In high school football: Patrick County plays at Magna Vista on Thursday and Bassett is at Martinsville on Friday for the final game of the regular season.

In college football: UNC plays at UVA and Georgia Tech is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.