‘Heartstopper’ star Kit Connor says he felt “forced” to come out as bisexual

Rob Youngson

Heartstopper star Kit Connor came out as bisexual on Monday night, saying he felt he was forced to address his sexuality.

The actor, who portrays bisexual character Nick Nelson on the popular Netflix show, made a rare tweet in which he addressed the topic. He was previously on a hiatus from Twitter, but returned to make the announcement.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye,” Connor wrote.

Heartstopper creator and showrunner Alice Oseman sent support Connor’s way.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” Oseman wrote on Twitter. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F***. Kit you are amazing.”

Joe Locke, who portrays Connor’s boyfriend Charlie Spring on the series, also threw his support behind his costar.

“You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend,” Locke tweeted.

Heartstopper has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 on Netflix; season 2 is currently in production.

