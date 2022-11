Scoreboard roundup — 10/31/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Houston at Philadelphia (Postponed)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 118, Washington 111

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Toronto 139, Atlanta 109

Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

Utah 121, Memphis 105

LA Clippers 95, Houston 93

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 8, Detroit 3

Carolina 3, Washington 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13

