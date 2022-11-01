Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Supreme Court rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bid to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court has rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham’s wholesale bid to block a subpoena for testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn 2020 election results in that state.

An unsigned statement appended to the order, however, made clear that Graham does not need to answer questions about conduct protected by the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

