Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessCVS agrees to $5 billion opioid settlement
NewsBusiness

CVS agrees to $5 billion opioid settlement

staff
By staff
0
7
Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — CVS Health on Wednesday said it had agreed to a $5 billion settlement designed to “substantially resolve” opioid lawsuits against the pharmacy chain.

“We are pleased to resolve these longstanding claims and putting them behind us is in the best interest of all parties, as well as our customers, colleagues and shareholders,” said Thomas Moriarty, CVS’s chief policy officer and general counsel, in a statement. “We are committed to working with states, municipalities and tribes, and will continue our own important initiatives to help reduce the illegitimate use of prescription opioids.”

The national settlement, which has been agreed to in principle, would resolve lawsuits brought by states and other governments, the company said. Some of those claims date back a decade or more, the company said.

CVS Health shares ticked up about 2.4% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday: What to know about setting your clocks back
Next article
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack to be arraigned on federal charges
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Fire victim identified
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE