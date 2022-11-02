Lena Waithe named ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival

Shayan Asgharnia

Master of None writer and star Lena Waithe has been named the ambassador for 2023’s American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

As such, Waithe will “help bring awareness to ABFF’s mission of showcasing Black talent and discovering new voices and…collaborate with the festival for one-of-a-kind moments.”

The actress, writer, and producer noted she’s “honored” by the news. The Emmy winner said in a statement that she is “excited to collaborate with the festival to shine a light on unique and groundbreaking stories and the creatives behind them.”

Calling Waithe a “powerhouse in the film and television industry and a trailblazer for emerging creative artists,” festival producer and ABFF Ventures President Nicole Friday hailed Waithe’s “commitment to elevate diverse voices,” which “personifies ABFF’s commitment to diversify Hollywood.”

Lena is in good company, as previous ABFF ambassadors include Oscar winners Halle Berry and Common, Emmy and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson and Grammy-winning music legend Mary J. Blige.

Next year’s event will be held from June 14-18 in Miami Beach; a virtual program will follow June 19-25 on ABFF Play.

