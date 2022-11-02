Wednesday, November 2, 2022
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Deborah Carter Donavant

01/08/1953

- 10/29/2022

Deborah Carter Donavant
Deborah Carter Donavant

01/08/1953 - 10/29/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett

07/12/1961

- 10/28/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett
Rodney L. Pritchett

07/12/1961 - 10/28/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett, 61, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 12, 1961, in Winston Salem, NC to James Vernon Pritchett and the late Virginia Brackin Prit...

Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter

03/18/1941

- 10/27/2022

Gloria D. "Ganny" Carter
Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter

03/18/1941 - 10/27/2022

Gloria D. Carter “Ganny”, 81, of Crestwood Ct, Martinsville, VA departed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born March 18, 1941, to the late Peter ...

Hazel Ann Handy

08/31/1936

- 10/30/2022

Hazel Ann Handy
Hazel Ann Handy

08/31/1936 - 10/30/2022

Hazel Ann Handy, 86, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born on August 31, 1936, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Spencer and Belle ...

Claude Cobler

04/09/1928

- 10/29/2022

Claude Cobler
Claude Cobler

04/09/1928 - 10/29/2022

Claude Cobler, 94, of Bassett, Virginia died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia on April 9, 1928, to Jack and Bessie Cobler. Claude was preceded in death by his par...

Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder

04/30/1995

- 10/21/2022

Charlotte "Carly" Isabella Tedder
Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder

04/30/1995 - 10/21/2022

Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder, 27, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. She was born April 30, 1995, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to Roy Robinette and Mary Coe Manio...

Peggy Sue Adkins

08/11/1935

- 10/28/2022

Peggy Sue Adkins
Peggy Sue Adkins

08/11/1935 - 10/28/2022

Peggy Sue Adkins, 87, of Bassett Virginia, passed away on Friday October 28,2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, in Martinsville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elva and Jennin...

David Joel Keith

05/13/1949

- 10/28/2022

David Joel Keith
David Joel Keith

05/13/1949 - 10/28/2022

David Joel Keith, 73, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. He was born May 13, 1949 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Virgle L. Keith and Avis B. Keith. David i...

George Edward Pace

02/17/1953

- 10/27/2022

George Edward Pace
George Edward Pace

02/17/1953 - 10/27/2022

George Edward Pace, 69, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1953 in Henry County to the late Thomas Dixon Pace and Crystal Barn...

Oliver Daryl Thompson

02/17/1966

- 10/27/2022

Oliver Daryl Thompson
Oliver Daryl Thompson

02/17/1966 - 10/27/2022

Oliver Daryl Thompson, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1966, in Stuart, Virginia, to the late Houston Thompson and Pansy Lucado ...

Larry Hodge

12/03/1960

- 10/27/2022

Larry Hodge
Larry Hodge

12/03/1960 - 10/27/2022

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Larry Hodge, 61, of Yorkshire Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born December 3, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Harry...

Clarence “Cleve” Holland

11/25/1951

- 10/24/2022

Clarence "Cleve" Holland
Clarence “Cleve” Holland

11/25/1951 - 10/24/2022

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Deacon Clarence “Cleve” Holland, 70 of Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. Born November 25, 1951, in ...

Robert “Hunter” Agee

04/14/1994

- 10/26/2022

Robert "Hunter" Agee
Robert “Hunter” Agee

04/14/1994 - 10/26/2022

Robert “Hunter” Agee, 28, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1994, in Martinsville to Robert Alan Agee and Tina Lee Myers Agee. Hun...

Edward Lee Amos

10/26/1926

- 10/28/2022

Edward Lee Amos
Edward Lee Amos

10/26/1926 - 10/28/2022

Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Bright Leaf Place in Danville, VA. He was born October 26, 1926 in Henry County, VA to the late Thomas Edgar Amos and E...

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk

01/28/1956

- 10/26/2022

Sharon "Kim" Hudson Loudermilk
Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk

01/28/1956 - 10/26/2022

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk, 66, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 28, 1956 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Thomas M. ...

Frances Jewell Davis

02/11/1928

- 10/25/2022

Frances Jewell Davis
Frances Jewell Davis

02/11/1928 - 10/25/2022

Frances Jewell Davis, 94, of Martinsville, died peacefully on October 25, 2022, at her home in the Rich Acres Community of Martinsville. She was born on Jewell Ridge, in Richlands, Tazewell County, V...

Phillip Morris Greene

04/26/1937

- 10/24/2022

Phillip Morris Greene
Phillip Morris Greene

04/26/1937 - 10/24/2022

Phillip Morris Greene, 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born April 26, 1937 in Danville, to the late John Greene and Hattie Forbes Greene...

Maria Gabriela Viveiros

01/07/1986

- 10/24/2022

Maria Gabriela Viveiros
Maria Gabriela Viveiros

01/07/1986 - 10/24/2022

Maria Gabriela Viveiros, 36, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born January 7, 1986, in San Diego, California, to Gabriela Brooks and Israel Sotelo. She enjoy...

Goldie Alberta Rumley

12/04/1945

- 10/22/2022

Goldie Alberta Rumley
Goldie Alberta Rumley

12/04/1945 - 10/22/2022

Goldie Alberta Rumley, 76, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born December 4, 1945 in Spencer, Virginia to the late John Harden Ruml...

Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross

04/06/1947

- 10/22/2022

Stafford Lee "Mickey" Ross
Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross

04/06/1947 - 10/22/2022

Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross, 75, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1947, in Bassett, to the late Posey Ross and Mayomie Stanley Ross. In ad...

Lorenzo Jerome Hairston

06/05/1959

- 10/21/2022

Lorenzo Jerome Hairston
Lorenzo Jerome Hairston

06/05/1959 - 10/21/2022

Lorenzo Jerome Hairston, 63, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was born June 5, 1959, to Christine Reynolds Hairston and the late Lem K. Hair...

Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr.

03/04/1956

- 10/20/2022

Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr.
Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr.

03/04/1956 - 10/20/2022

Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr., 66, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. He was born March 4, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Ralph ...

Douglas Mark Anthony

12/23/1922

- 10/23/2022

Douglas Mark Anthony
Douglas Mark Anthony

12/23/1922 - 10/23/2022

Douglas Mark Anthony of 145 Cherward Street, Collinsville, Virginia died exactly two months short of his 100th birthday on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Stella, Patrick County on December ...

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady

11/19/1936

- 10/20/2022

James Martin "Jimmie" Cassady
James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady

11/19/1936 - 10/20/2022

James Martin “Jimmie” Cassady, 85, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Surry County, N.C. on November 19, 1936 to the late Raymond R. Cassady and Sallie ...

John Keith Bocock

03/03/1960

- 10/23/2022

John Keith Bocock
John Keith Bocock

03/03/1960 - 10/23/2022

John Keith Bocock, 62, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 3, 1960, in Patrick County to the late Reverend James and Cleo Bocock. In additio...

