Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 11/1/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99
Miami 116, Golden State 109
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Vegas 3, Washington 2 (OT)
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5 (OT)
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
NY Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
Seattle 5 Calgary 4
Arizona 3, Florida 1
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Anaheim 6 San Jose 5 (SO)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

