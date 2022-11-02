Scoreboard roundup — 11/1/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99

Miami 116, Golden State 109

Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108

Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0 (OT)

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Vegas 3, Washington 2 (OT)

Minnesota 4, Montreal 1

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5 (OT)

Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2

NY Islanders 3, Chicago 1

Edmonton 7, Nashville 4

Seattle 5 Calgary 4

Arizona 3, Florida 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2

Anaheim 6 San Jose 5 (SO)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.