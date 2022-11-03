Animal abuse investigated

Local Headlines

HCSO

Wednesday Nov 2, at 10:05 am, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified that four puppies had been found abandoned. The puppies were left inside an animal carrier in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Rd. Animal Control Deputies responded to the scene and discovered that three of the dogs were deceased. The surviving dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. The dogs were a mixed breed estimated to be ten weeks old. A nearby resident reported that on Sunday, Oct 30, they saw a vehicle parked in the area where the dogs were found. The vehicle was described as a 2008 – 2010 Honda Ridgeline, beige color, driven by a black male.

Sherri Hazlewood/New River Regional Jail

The Patrick County clerk of court was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine in Bland County on Tuesday. Sherri Hazlewood, 54, of Claudville, was arrested on one charge of possession of narcotics after the deputy responded to a report of a woman looking through vehicles at a rest area on I-77. She was released on a $2,500 secured bond. Hazlewood is due in Patrick General District Court on a DUI charge on Nov. 15.

VEC

It’s official: The latest unemployment numbers released by the Virginia Employment Commission Wednesday morning show the workforce of Martinsville and Henry County has recovered from the pandemic. Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate has dropped to 3% as of September, down from 3.7% a month ago and down from 4.8% a year ago. But of significance, the rate has now returned to what it was during the same period before the pandemic.

Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred in Franklin County on Monday night. At 7:47 pm, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Rd. A Ford F250 driven by Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28, of Roanoke was traveling north when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and through a creek, and struck a tree. The driver and three passengers incurred minor injuries, but a fourth died. Gonzalez-Canales was charged with reckless driving.

Henry County is giving residents a chance to help design the new Riverview Park. The county has posted a survey on their website that allows residents to choose the top elements they like to see included in the park. Some of the options included are zip-lining, a hiking trail, a camping area, and a disc golf course. In total there are 16 options to choose from, along with the option to write in suggestions.

NWS

An upper level low pushes east the coast of NC this morning. High pressure works in from the northeast today, with milder temperatures to close out the week. The next chance of rain will arrive this weekend ahead of a cold front.

In high school football: Patrick County plays at Magna Vista on Thursday and Bassett is at Martinsville on Friday for the final game of the regular season.

In college football: UNC plays at UVA and Georgia Tech is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.