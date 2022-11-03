Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Fantastic": Ryan Coogler comments on Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut 'Creed III'
NewsEntertainment

“Fantastic”: Ryan Coogler comments on Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut ‘Creed III’

staff
By staff
0
2
Getty Images for Disney

Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler is fully supporting his friend and frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan‘s first foray behind the camera, Creed III.

Jordan not only stars in the upcoming threequel, but took over the reins as director from Coogler, who directed the first two installments and acted as a producer on the third.

When asked by Collider if he gave Jordan any feedback as a director, Coogler responded with a laugh, “I mean, I’m not answering that, bro. I’m not answering that. Yeah, that’s crazy.” He continued, “I’m not getting into the notes.”

That said, Coogler did offer some feedback about the movie. “I’ll answer what it was like. I’ll answer that,” he said. “Fantastic. That’s what it was like.”

Creed III has Jordan’s Adonis Creed training, and then facing off with, Damian, a childhood friend who was recently released from prison. Jonathan Majors plays the character coming for Creed’s crown.

Coogler continued, “I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike, for Jonathan, for Tessa [Thompson], for Phylicia [Rashad], and for the young star that everybody’s about to meet that plays Amara [Adonis’ daughter]. But I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride for those…And my baby brother [Keenan Coogler], who wrote the script. And along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him.”

Creed III hits theaters March 3, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Voter intimidation, election worker threats part of voting climate ahead of midterms
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE