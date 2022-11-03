In Brief: ‘Father Stu’ reborn; New ‘Dead to Me’ trailer, and more

Season 1 of HBO’s original drama series The Last of Us will debut January 15, the cabler announced Wednesday. The series follows Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Joel, a smuggler ferrying teenaged Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey, out of a dangerous quarantine zone and across a post-apocalyptic United States. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker — who respectively voiced Ellie and Joel in the game and its sequel — have also joined the cast, which includes Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv and Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Gabriel Luna…

Father Stu, Mark Wahlberg‘s R-rated religious biopic that hit theaters back in April, will be re-released to theaters December 9, this time with a PG-13 edit, titled Father Stu: Reborn, according to People. The film stars Wahlberg as Stuart Long, a burned-out boxer who becomes a priest after a string of bad decisions and events force him to realize he’s on a different life path. Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver also star. The R-rated cut of Father Stu is currently streaming on Netflix…

Parks and Recreation‘s Aubrey Plaza has been tapped for a role in Disney+’s WandaVision, Variety reports, following Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke‘s addition to the cast. They join Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Studios series in which Hahn will reprise her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. Plaza and Locke’s roles, as well as exact plot details, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise her role of Dottie from WandaVision in the new series, which is set to debut in 2023. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Netflix has released the official trailer for the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini dark comedy Dead to Me, which returns for its third and final season Nov. 17. It comes more than two years after season two ended on a cliffhanger when Jen and Judy — played respectively by Applegate and Cardellini — got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben, played by James Marsden. The trailer reveals the pair survived the crash, though Jen ends up in a neck brace while once again trying to avoid being found out as the murderer of Ben’s twin brother, Steve, also played by Marsden… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Netflix has picked up Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman for a second season, according to a tweet from Gaiman himself. The series follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the dream king, played by Tom Sturridge. The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, the ruler of Hell, joining Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.