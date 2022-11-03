HomeNewsEntertainmentNo more 'Bad Blood' for Jennifer Lawrence after Amanda Seyfried's "terrific" Elizabeth...
No more ‘Bad Blood’ for Jennifer Lawrence after Amanda Seyfried’s “terrific” Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

There’s no bad blood between Jennifer Lawrence and Amanda Seyfried, and that’s why there will be no more Bad Blood for J Law.

In a chat with The New York Times, Lawrence said she has pulled out of producing and starring in an Apple TV+ film of that name about Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced former CEO of the medical company Theranos.

The scandal was covered by Hulu’s miniseries The Dropout, and Amanda Seyfried won an Emmy for her portrayal of Holmes. “I thought she was terrific,” the Oscar winner said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

The project, which would have reunited Lawrence with her Don’t Look Up director, Adam McKay, was to be based on John Carreyrou‘s book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

Holmes took Silicon Valley and Wall Street by storm with the invention of a revolutionary blood scanner, only to be exposed as a fraud when it was discovered she knew the machines never worked.

Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and is currently awaiting sentencing after a hearing scheduled for last month was delayed.

