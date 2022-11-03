(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituaries are updated online as they are received.
Obituary briefs
04/29/1951
- 11/01/2022
04/29/1951 - 11/01/2022
Glen Michael Watkins, 71, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born April 29, 1951 in Stoneville, NC to the late Clyde Benjamin Watkins and Annie Mae Purdy Watkins. He...
02/01/1938
- 10/30/2022
02/01/1938 - 10/30/2022
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston, 84, of Clarke Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA. He was born in Vi...
01/08/1953
- 10/29/2022
01/08/1953 - 10/29/2022
07/12/1961
- 10/28/2022
07/12/1961 - 10/28/2022
Rodney L. Pritchett, 61, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 12, 1961, in Winston Salem, NC to James Vernon Pritchett and the late Virginia Brackin Prit...
03/18/1941
- 10/27/2022
03/18/1941 - 10/27/2022
Gloria D. Carter “Ganny”, 81, of Crestwood Ct, Martinsville, VA departed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born March 18, 1941, to the late Peter ...
08/31/1936
- 10/30/2022
08/31/1936 - 10/30/2022
Hazel Ann Handy, 86, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born on August 31, 1936, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Spencer and Belle ...
04/09/1928
- 10/29/2022
04/09/1928 - 10/29/2022
Claude Cobler, 94, of Bassett, Virginia died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia on April 9, 1928, to Jack and Bessie Cobler. Claude was preceded in death by his par...
04/30/1995
- 10/21/2022
04/30/1995 - 10/21/2022
Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder, 27, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. She was born April 30, 1995, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to Roy Robinette and Mary Coe Manio...
08/11/1935
- 10/28/2022
08/11/1935 - 10/28/2022
Peggy Sue Adkins, 87, of Bassett Virginia, passed away on Friday October 28,2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, in Martinsville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elva and Jennin...
05/13/1949
- 10/28/2022
05/13/1949 - 10/28/2022
David Joel Keith, 73, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. He was born May 13, 1949 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Virgle L. Keith and Avis B. Keith. David i...
02/17/1953
- 10/27/2022
02/17/1953 - 10/27/2022
George Edward Pace, 69, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1953 in Henry County to the late Thomas Dixon Pace and Crystal Barn...
02/17/1966
- 10/27/2022
02/17/1966 - 10/27/2022
Oliver Daryl Thompson, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1966, in Stuart, Virginia, to the late Houston Thompson and Pansy Lucado ...
12/03/1960
- 10/27/2022
12/03/1960 - 10/27/2022
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Larry Hodge, 61, of Yorkshire Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born December 3, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Harry...
11/25/1951
- 10/24/2022
11/25/1951 - 10/24/2022
On Monday, October 24, 2022, Deacon Clarence “Cleve” Holland, 70 of Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. Born November 25, 1951, in ...
04/14/1994
- 10/26/2022
04/14/1994 - 10/26/2022
Robert “Hunter” Agee, 28, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1994, in Martinsville to Robert Alan Agee and Tina Lee Myers Agee. Hun...
10/26/1926
- 10/28/2022
10/26/1926 - 10/28/2022
Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Bright Leaf Place in Danville, VA. He was born October 26, 1926 in Henry County, VA to the late Thomas Edgar Amos and E...
01/28/1956
- 10/26/2022
01/28/1956 - 10/26/2022
Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk, 66, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 28, 1956 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Thomas M. ...
02/11/1928
- 10/25/2022
02/11/1928 - 10/25/2022
Frances Jewell Davis, 94, of Martinsville, died peacefully on October 25, 2022, at her home in the Rich Acres Community of Martinsville. She was born on Jewell Ridge, in Richlands, Tazewell County, V...
04/26/1937
- 10/24/2022
04/26/1937 - 10/24/2022
Phillip Morris Greene, 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born April 26, 1937 in Danville, to the late John Greene and Hattie Forbes Greene...
01/07/1986
- 10/24/2022
01/07/1986 - 10/24/2022
Maria Gabriela Viveiros, 36, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born January 7, 1986, in San Diego, California, to Gabriela Brooks and Israel Sotelo. She enjoy...
12/04/1945
- 10/22/2022
12/04/1945 - 10/22/2022
Goldie Alberta Rumley, 76, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born December 4, 1945 in Spencer, Virginia to the late John Harden Ruml...
04/06/1947
- 10/22/2022
04/06/1947 - 10/22/2022
Stafford Lee “Mickey” Ross, 75, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1947, in Bassett, to the late Posey Ross and Mayomie Stanley Ross. In ad...
06/05/1959
- 10/21/2022
06/05/1959 - 10/21/2022
Lorenzo Jerome Hairston, 63, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was born June 5, 1959, to Christine Reynolds Hairston and the late Lem K. Hair...
03/04/1956
- 10/20/2022
03/04/1956 - 10/20/2022
Ralph Dennis Phipps, Jr., 66, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. He was born March 4, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Ralph ...
12/23/1922
- 10/23/2022
12/23/1922 - 10/23/2022
Douglas Mark Anthony of 145 Cherward Street, Collinsville, Virginia died exactly two months short of his 100th birthday on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Stella, Patrick County on December ...