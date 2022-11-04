Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAngela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and more to be honored at 2022...
NewsEntertainment

Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and more to be honored at 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

staff
By staff
0
5
ABC/Jeff Neira

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television typically honors achievements in Black filmmaking, and this year is no different. On Monday, December 5, many will gather at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to celebrate a group of talented individuals and their accomplishments in 2022.

Included in this year’s class of honorees are Angela Bassett, who will receive the Career Achievement Award, and Michael B. Jordan, who’ll be honored with the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. The event’s Groundbreaker Award will go to Kid Cudi for his Netflix series, Entergalactic, and the Icon Award to Motown founder Berry Gordy

Quinta BrunsonP-Valley‘s Nicco AnnanCreed III‘s Jonathan MajorsAtlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry and more will also be recognized at this year’s event.

“The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television, and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

The 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, sponsored by the Critics Choice Association, will air on KTLA in January and on Nexstar stations during Black History Month. Comedian Bill Bellamy will host the event.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Sunny and 72 today
Next article
Local scoreboard
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE