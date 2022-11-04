Friday, November 4, 2022
Johnny Depp’s legal team files appeal against Amber Heard’s “erroneous” award in defamation case

Although Johnny Depp scored a major win in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard back in June, his legal team isn’t resting on its laurels.

According to a legal filing obtained by Deadline, Depp’s attorneys have filed an appeal with Virginia’s Court of Appeals to contest the $2 million awarded to Heard in her $100 million defamation countersuit. Her team claimed she was defamed by statements made in the press by Depp’s friend and former lawyer Adam Waldman.

The filing opened, “This Court should reverse the judgment on Ms. Heard’s Counterclaim as to the April 27 Waldman Statement, but should otherwise affirm the judgment in Mr. Depp’s favor.”

It continued, “Even if the Court were to conclude that Mr. Depp could be held liable for Mr. Waldman’s allegedly tortious conduct, the trial court nonetheless erred…because Ms. Heard failed to present evidence…that Mr. Waldman acted with actual malice.”

As reported in June, a jury had decided Heard “maliciously” defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

While she did not name her ex-husband, Depp, in the article, the jury decided that the implication was clear and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The latter amount was capped to $350,000 by Virginia law.

Though Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit, she was not awarded any punitive damages.

Heard is expected to appeal the verdict.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

