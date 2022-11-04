Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentWendy Williams teases return with post-rehab pic and podcast plug
NewsEntertainment

Wendy Williams teases return with post-rehab pic and podcast plug

staff
By staff
0
2
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Wendy Williams is back in the purple chair. In an Instagram post, the former host of her eponymously named talk show could be seen smiling on her former show’s throne in a plug for her forthcoming podcast.

“Stay tuned,” Wendy hashtagged the pic, which has the 58-year-old star sitting with her legs crossed and wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “The Wendy Experience.” She also hashtagged her famous catchphrase “How you doin,” and gave a shout-out to her new publicist, Shawn Zanotti.

Last month, Zanotti told Page Six that Williams had returned from an August stint at a wellness facility for alcohol rehab. He relayed to her fans that the host is focused on “healing,” and shared a comment from Williams that she is now “back and better than ever.”

It was announced in June that The Wendy Williams Show would be ending after 13 seasons. Rumors circulated about why, including Williams’ health decline. The host has battled addiction and is suffering from Grave’s Disease.

Shortly after the show’s final episode in June, which was hosted by fill-in host Sherri Shepherd, Williams posted an image of herself to her podcast’s Instagram with the caption, “When one door closes a LARGER one Opens!”

Williams subsequently went public about an ongoing battle over control over her finances.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
US hiring exceeds expectations, as economy adds 261,000 jobs
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE