Daylight saving time ends tonight

It’s time to fall back to Daylight Standard Time tonight. The Switch comes as most of us are asleep. Here s ABC s Andy Field

High pressure gradually loses its grip on the Mid Atlantic region as troughing approaches from the west. Scattered showers develop ahead of a cold front, which slowly moves into the Tennessee Valley. Rain increases in coverage tonight into Sunday and lingers into Monday, as the front stalls to our north. During this time temperatures remain above normal, dropping closer to normal by mid week as high pressure builds in from the north and ends rain chances for the time being.

With surging numbers of pediatric RSV and flu cases filling up hospitals, nurses and doctors are working around-the-clock nationwide to ensure they can handle the number of children coming through their doors. ABC’s Phil Liopoff has more:

21 states are asking the FDA to make birth control pills available over the counter without a prescription. ABC s Alex Stone reports from California. Anchor tag: A decision from the FDA is expected next year.

In high school football: Martinsville beat Bassett Friday night 17-7 ending the regular season with the three-way tie between the Bulldogs, Bengals and Magna Vista for the Piedmont District title this year. All three teams now head to the playoffs.

In men’s soccer, the Patrick & Henry Patriots and Georgia Military tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods Friday night. Georgia finally got the win, 4-2, on penalty kicks. The win guarantees Georgia a spot in the nationals. The Patriots will have to wait and hope for an at-large bid.

In college football: UNC beat UVA 31-28 today and Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 28-27. On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.