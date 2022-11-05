Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

staff
By staff
0
18960

(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Submit an Obituary
Thurman Ruth Preston

10/21/1947

- 11/03/2022

Thurman Ruth Preston
Thurman Ruth Preston

10/21/1947 - 11/03/2022

Thurman Ruth Preston, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born October 21, 1947 in Henry County to Claudia Mae Hair...

David Wayne Hilton

12/13/1957

- 11/02/2022

David Wayne Hilton
David Wayne Hilton

12/13/1957 - 11/02/2022

David Wayne Hilton, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1957, in Martinsville, to the late Wayne L. Hilton and Verice Wagoner Hilto...

Jerry Lamont Brown

05/14/1952

- 10/29/2022

Jerry Lamont Brown
Jerry Lamont Brown

05/14/1952 - 10/29/2022

Jerry Lamont Brown, 70, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born May 14, 1952, in Martinsville, to the late Melvin W. Brow...

Cathy Wagoner Watkins

05/26/1954

- 11/03/2022

Cathy Wagoner Watkins
Cathy Wagoner Watkins

05/26/1954 - 11/03/2022

Cathy Wagoner Watkins, 68, went to see her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, after a brief illness. Cathy was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she s...

William Carl Wingfield

12/18/1931

- 11/02/2022

William Carl Wingfield
William Carl Wingfield

12/18/1931 - 11/02/2022

William Carl Wingfield, 90, formerly of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. Carl was born on December 18, 1931, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the ...

Charles Warren (C.W.) Via

01/01/1940

- 11/02/2022

Charles Warren (C.W.) Via
Charles Warren (C.W.) Via

01/01/1940 - 11/02/2022

Charles Warren Via (C.W.), 82, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Sovah-Health Martinsville. He was born on January 1, 1940, in Fieldale to the late Charles James Via and Dessi...

Glen Michael Watkins

04/29/1951

- 11/01/2022

Glen Michael Watkins
Glen Michael Watkins

04/29/1951 - 11/01/2022

Glen Michael Watkins, 71, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born April 29, 1951 in Stoneville, NC to the late Clyde Benjamin Watkins and Annie Mae Purdy Watkins. He...

Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston

02/01/1938

- 10/30/2022

Leon
Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston

02/01/1938 - 10/30/2022

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston, 84, of Clarke Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA. He was born in Vi...

Deborah Carter Donavant

01/08/1953

- 10/29/2022

Deborah Carter Donavant
Deborah Carter Donavant

01/08/1953 - 10/29/2022

If you’re going to throw away used dryer sheets, stop! You can use those to get cooked-on food out of pots and pans. Do you have pantyhose with rips? They can be used to help support a tall growing ...

Rodney L. Pritchett

07/12/1961

- 10/28/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett
Rodney L. Pritchett

07/12/1961 - 10/28/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett, 61, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 12, 1961, in Winston Salem, NC to James Vernon Pritchett and the late Virginia Brackin Prit...

Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter

03/18/1941

- 10/27/2022

Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter
Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter

03/18/1941 - 10/27/2022

Gloria D. Carter “Ganny”, 81, of Crestwood Ct, Martinsville, VA departed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born March 18, 1941, to the late Peter ...

Hazel Ann Handy

08/31/1936

- 10/30/2022

Hazel Ann Handy
Hazel Ann Handy

08/31/1936 - 10/30/2022

Hazel Ann Handy, 86, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born on August 31, 1936, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Spencer and Belle ...

Claude Cobler

04/09/1928

- 10/29/2022

Claude Cobler
Claude Cobler

04/09/1928 - 10/29/2022

Claude Cobler, 94, of Bassett, Virginia died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia on April 9, 1928, to Jack and Bessie Cobler. Claude was preceded in death by his par...

Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder

04/30/1995

- 10/21/2022

Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder
Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder

04/30/1995 - 10/21/2022

Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder, 27, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. She was born April 30, 1995, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to Roy Robinette and Mary Coe Manio...

Peggy Sue Adkins

08/11/1935

- 10/28/2022

Peggy Sue Adkins
Peggy Sue Adkins

08/11/1935 - 10/28/2022

Peggy Sue Adkins, 87, of Bassett Virginia, passed away on Friday October 28,2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, in Martinsville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elva and Jennin...

David Joel Keith

05/13/1949

- 10/28/2022

David Joel Keith
David Joel Keith

05/13/1949 - 10/28/2022

David Joel Keith, 73, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. He was born May 13, 1949 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Virgle L. Keith and Avis B. Keith. David i...

George Edward Pace

02/17/1953

- 10/27/2022

George Edward Pace
George Edward Pace

02/17/1953 - 10/27/2022

George Edward Pace, 69, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1953 in Henry County to the late Thomas Dixon Pace and Crystal Barn...

Oliver Daryl Thompson

02/17/1966

- 10/27/2022

Oliver Daryl Thompson
Oliver Daryl Thompson

02/17/1966 - 10/27/2022

Oliver Daryl Thompson, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1966, in Stuart, Virginia, to the late Houston Thompson and Pansy Lucado ...

Larry Hodge

12/03/1960

- 10/27/2022

Larry Hodge
Larry Hodge

12/03/1960 - 10/27/2022

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Larry Hodge, 61, of Yorkshire Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born December 3, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Harry...

Clarence “Cleve” Holland

11/25/1951

- 10/24/2022

Clarence “Cleve” Holland
Clarence “Cleve” Holland

11/25/1951 - 10/24/2022

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Deacon Clarence “Cleve” Holland, 70 of Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. Born November 25, 1951, in ...

Robert “Hunter” Agee

04/14/1994

- 10/26/2022

Robert “Hunter” Agee
Robert “Hunter” Agee

04/14/1994 - 10/26/2022

Robert “Hunter” Agee, 28, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1994, in Martinsville to Robert Alan Agee and Tina Lee Myers Agee. Hun...

Edward Lee Amos

10/26/1926

- 10/28/2022

Edward Lee Amos
Edward Lee Amos

10/26/1926 - 10/28/2022

Edward Lee Amos, 96, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Bright Leaf Place in Danville, VA. He was born October 26, 1926 in Henry County, VA to the late Thomas Edgar Amos and E...

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk

01/28/1956

- 10/26/2022

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk
Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk

01/28/1956 - 10/26/2022

Sharon “Kim” Hudson Loudermilk, 66, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 28, 1956 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Thomas M. ...

Frances Jewell Davis

02/11/1928

- 10/25/2022

Frances Jewell Davis
Frances Jewell Davis

02/11/1928 - 10/25/2022

Frances Jewell Davis, 94, of Martinsville, died peacefully on October 25, 2022, at her home in the Rich Acres Community of Martinsville. She was born on Jewell Ridge, in Richlands, Tazewell County, V...

Phillip Morris Greene

04/26/1937

- 10/24/2022

Phillip Morris Greene
Phillip Morris Greene

04/26/1937 - 10/24/2022

Phillip Morris Greene, 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born April 26, 1937 in Danville, to the late John Greene and Hattie Forbes Greene...

by FHW Solutions LM

Previous article
Local scoreboard
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Daylight saving time ends tonight

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Daylight saving time ends tonight

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE