Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

staff
By staff
0
23617

High school football

Martinsville beat Bassett Friday night 17-7 ending the regular season with the three-way tie between the Bulldogs, Bengals and Magna Vista for the Piedmont District title this year. All three teams now head to the playoffs. 

Men’s soccer

The Patrick & Henry Patriots and Georgia Military tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods Friday night. Georgia finally got the win, 4-2, on penalty kicks. The win guarantees Georgia a spot in the nationals. The Patriots will have to wait and hope for an at-large bid. 

College football

UNC beat UVA 31-28 today and Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 28-27. On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.

Previous article
Daylight saving time ends tonight
Next article
Obituaries
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Daylight saving time ends tonight

Chance of showers overnight with a low of 62

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Daylight saving time ends tonight

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Daylight saving time ends tonight

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE