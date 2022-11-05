Local scoreboard

High school football

Martinsville beat Bassett Friday night 17-7 ending the regular season with the three-way tie between the Bulldogs, Bengals and Magna Vista for the Piedmont District title this year. All three teams now head to the playoffs.

Men’s soccer

The Patrick & Henry Patriots and Georgia Military tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods Friday night. Georgia finally got the win, 4-2, on penalty kicks. The win guarantees Georgia a spot in the nationals. The Patriots will have to wait and hope for an at-large bid.

College football

UNC beat UVA 31-28 today and Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 28-27. On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.