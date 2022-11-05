Saturday, November 5, 2022
Chance of showers overnight with a low of 62

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure gradually loses its grip on the Mid Atlantic region as troughing approaches from the west. Scattered showers develop ahead of a cold front, which slowly moves into the Tennessee Valley. Rain increases in coverage tonight into Sunday and lingers into Monday, as the front stalls to our north. During this time temperatures remain above normal, dropping closer to normal by mid week as high pressure builds in from the north and ends rain chances for the time being.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
