Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNewsNationalFugitive captured at Disney World by inspector who signed his arrest warrant
NewsNational

Fugitive captured at Disney World by inspector who signed his arrest warrant

staff
By staff
0
3
Orange County Sheriff’s Office

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — While a distinctive “H” tattooed on his neck may not stand for happiness, a fugitive on the run for a year was captured in the “Happiest Place on Earth,” according to authorities.

The wanted man, Quashon Burton, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, charged with scamming the government out of COVID-19 relief funds, was on a family vacation at Disney World when he caught the eye of another park visitor — the federal agent who signed his arrest warrant, officials said.

While strolling around the park’s Animal Kingdom, U.S. Postal inspector Jeff Andre spotted the familiar inked letter on Burton’s neck and alerted Disney World security and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Burton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andre was involved in the investigation of Burton and had signed Burton’s arrest warrant, officials said.

The stroke of luck at the Orlando, Florida, park occurred on Oct. 20, according to the sheriff’s office. After Burton left the park, sheriff’s deputies confronted him at a bus stop with two family members and took him into custody when he allegedly tried to resist arrest and gave them a fake name, the sheriff’s office said.

Burton was charged last year with stealing the identities of at least four people to fraudulently obtain almost $150,000 in coronavirus relief loan applications, according to federal authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burton last November after federal agents went to his home in Brooklyn several times and his mother told them he was not planning to surrender, officials said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Foreign fighters in Ukraine speak out on their willingness to serve: ‘I had to go’
Next article
Definition of ‘moderate’ scrambled in current GOP
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE