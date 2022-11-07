Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentABC Audio's Wakanda Week: 'Black Panther' trivia
NewsEntertainment

ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

staff
By staff
0
5
Marvel Studios

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you’re ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan
Q: In what Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film did Chadwick Boseman make his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther?
A: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Average Fan
Q: Prior to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in how many MCU films does the Black Panther character appear?
A: Four: Captain America: Civil War (2016); Black Panther (2018); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Super Fan
Q: How much money has Black Panther grossed worldwide, to date?
A: $1.347 billion.

Bonus Question

Q: Where does Black Panther rank on the list of all-time highest-grossing films in North America, not adjusted for inflation?
A: Sixth, with $700,426,566 (according to BoxOfficeMojo.com).

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Subtropical Storm Nicole could become a hurricane when it nears Florida
Next article
How climate change, rising sea levels are transforming coastlines around the world
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE