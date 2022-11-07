ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you’re ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!
Casual Fan
Q: In what Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film did Chadwick Boseman make his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther?
A: Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Average Fan
Q: Prior to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in how many MCU films does the Black Panther character appear?
A: Four: Captain America: Civil War (2016); Black Panther (2018); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Super Fan
Q: How much money has Black Panther grossed worldwide, to date?
A: $1.347 billion.
Bonus Question
Q: Where does Black Panther rank on the list of all-time highest-grossing films in North America, not adjusted for inflation?
A: Sixth, with $700,426,566 (according to BoxOfficeMojo.com).
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.